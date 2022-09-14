Nation Launches Global Campaign to Mobilize Resources

Addis Ababa September 14/2022 (ENA) The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance, in collaboration with the Ethiopian Diaspora Service and Ethiopian missions worldwide, launched a month-long campaign to mobilize resources for national causes.

A virtual conference was held on Tuesday presided over by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, who were joined by the heads of Ethiopian Missions Abroad, Director General of the Diaspora Agency, Dr. Mohammed Endris and diplomats from relevant departments.

In announcing the launch campaign, Ahmed Shide and Ambassador Birtukan Ayano urged all Ethiopian missions organized into clusters to jump right into the campaign and expedite the mobilization of much-needed resources.

The conference recognized the accomplishments made last year in terms of resource mobilization for multiple national causes and the use of technology to achieve the goal, but it also identified the gaps in transaction channels and account communication.

Issues observed last year about transaction channels and related accounts were addressed during the virtual conference discussion, with communication held between the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and the Diaspora Agency.

Ambassador Birtukan urged cluster coordinator missions and all missions to strengthen cooperation with Ethiopians, people of Ethiopian origin, and friends of Ethiopia by leveraging technology and implementing creative and user-friendly mechanisms to achieve allocated resource mobilization.