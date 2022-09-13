Concealed Actors against Existence, Sovereignty of Ethiopia and TPLF Attack Nation: Ambassador Seleshi

Addis Ababa September 13/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to USA, Seleshi Bekele said the war instigated by the TPLF is not a challenge posed by a single group, but rather an attack on Ethiopia’s existence and sovereignty by a number of concealed actors.



The TPLF is armed by long-standing enemies of Ethiopia’s development, the ambassador twitted.

He added that Ethiopians defends those forces seeking to undermine the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

