PM Abiy Arrives in Nairobi to Partake In Presidential Inaugural Ceremony of William Ruto

Addis Ababa September 13/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation arrived in Nairobi, Kenya to partake in the presidential inaugural ceremony of William Ruto.



Ruto will be inaugurated as Kenya’s fifth president on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by global leaders and diplomats.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Abiy and his delegation have arrived in Nairobi today.

Ruto, 55, who has been Kenya’s vice president for the last 10 years, was declared the winner of a presidential race held on the 9th of August.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended a congratulatory message to Ruto on his election as the new president of Kenya last August.

The premier had also pledged to working with the new president on common bilateral and regional issues.