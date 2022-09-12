S. Sudanese FM Expresses Best Wish to Ethiopians for New Year

Addis Ababa September 12/2022 /ENA/Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan, Mayiik Ayii Deng has extended best wish to the people of Ethiopia for their New Year.

The Minister in his best wish message expressed hope that peace and prosperity reign in the great country of Ethiopia, and the Horn of Africa region at large.

“It’s my honor today to wish my Ethiopian counterparts a happy and joyful Enkutatash. As you enter a new year, it is my hope and prayer that peace and prosperity reign in the great country of Ethiopia, and the Horn of Africa region at large.”

He also expressed confidence that that the two sisterly countries will continue building their great bilateral ties over the course of this New Year.

“I look forward to working closely with my counterpart, Demeke Mekonen, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia to ensure this,” he added.