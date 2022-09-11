AU Commission Chairperson Expresses Best Wish to Ethiopians for New Year

Addis Ababa September 11/2022 /ENA/ African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat has expressed his best wish to Ethiopians today for the New Year.

Today, Ethiopians are celebrating the first day of the Ethiopian New Year 2015.

“Melkam Addis Amet (Happy New Year) to our Ethiopian brothers and sisters, with our fervent wish for peace, healing, reconciliation and development for all Ethiopians,” the chairperson said.

Ethiopia uses its own alphabet and unique calendar system.