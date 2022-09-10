Ethiopians Urged to Consolidate Internal Unity and Build Strong Country

Addis Ababa September 10/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said Ethiopians have to strengthen their internal unity to create an influential country.



“Unity Day” is being marked today nationally and at Ethiopian missions aboard as well as the Ministry of Defense Headquarters under the theme, “Together We Look Magnificent.”

Speaking on the occasion at Ministry of Defense Headquarters, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen said “our national pride and historical footprints are the testimony to what unity means to Ethiopians.”

He mentioned the Victory of Adwa and the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) as significant results of unity among Ethiopians.

Ethiopia’s victories over invaders testify that the unity is not obscured by language, ethnicity and other differences for the country is heterogeneous, Demeke stated.

According to him, “unity is the rock on which Ethiopia stands,” he noted, adding that internal unity is the foundation of the country’s proud national victories which the world clearly understands.

“Strong internal unity is the foundation of a strong country and foreign relations,” the deputy premier said. Strengthening internal unity is crucial to build a strong and influential country in the future.

Therefore, “a lot is expected from all Ethiopians who have ample experience in overcoming the difficulties that we face in every era.”

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister also appreciated the National Defense Force and other security forces that are defending Ethiopia’s sovereignty or territorial integrity.

“We are very proud of our army and the various security forces that are making great sacrifices to defend forces that challenge our unity and sovereignty in different ways.”

Defense Minister, Abraham Belay said on his part that the National Defense Force is the living example of unity that is thwarting the enemies attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

Although the nation passed through difficulties during the last four years, the defense minister pointed out that the National Defense Force has gone through extensive reforms and modernized itself.

Above all, the army has radically changed its doctrine and way of thinking.

“The army has been transformed from being a party tool to a pillar of the country. Our army has secured the country’s peace, sovereignty and border with lightening victories…. (And) this mission of our defense force will be strengthened.”

To make this a reality, Abraham said the National Defense Force has been paying the ultimate price from north to south and from west to east.