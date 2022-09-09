Ethiopian Envoy Urges International Support for African Union-led Peace Process

Addis Ababa September 9/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Qatar Feisel Aliyi has urged the international community to denounce the TPLF and support the African Union-led peace process to ensure the conflict in Ethiopia comes to an end.

The ambassador made this call on Thursday during a media roundtable in Doha, according to The Peninsula, one of the leading English dailies in Qatar.

Stressing the importance of peace in the Horn of Africa to the Middle East and the world, ambassador Feisel said Ethiopia has established a ‘Peace Committee’ led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, to present the Ethiopian side of the peace proposal to facilitate an end to the war.

The government has accepted that it is working with the African Union to mediate peace under Olusegun Obasanjo, the High Representative of the African Union, he added.

“We call on the international community to stand ready to assist the African Union and its mediation process and intensify their efforts to protect the unilateral truce so that aid reaches people in need.” the ambassador said.

The government is appealing to the international community to encourage this group to discuss with the government, he said noting that the government has offered unconditional negotiation terms for discussions without any precondition anytime, anywhere.

“There are six million Ethiopians in the Tigray region, and because of the conflict, they have nothing to eat and have suffered a lot. Now their livelihood is based on humanitarian assistance by UN agencies. So that’s why the government has given access to international organisations so that they can take aid to the people. Recently, the TPLF has launched an offensive on the neighbouring areas – Afar and Amhara regions. This has already resulted in catastrophic damage,” he elaborated.

The ambassador emphasized that Ethiopia looks toward the African Union-led peace efforts to deliver the best results, despite the TPLF rejecting the AU efforts.