President Jinping Says China Attaches Great Importance to Development of China-Africa Relations

Addis Ababa September 9/2022/ENA/ President Xi Jinping said China attaches great importance to the development of China-Africa relations and stand ready to work with heads of the African Union (AU) member states taking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the AU as a new starting point.



On September 9, 2022, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with rotating Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of Senegal Macky Sall on the 20th anniversary of the founding of the African Union and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the African Union.

The President stated that the AU has led African countries in forging ahead on the path of seeking strength through unity, development, revitalization and integration, and demonstrated Africa’s strength in fighting COVID-19, upholding multilateralism and safeguarding the common interests of developing countries over the past 20 years.

China and Africa have always been good friends, good partners and good brothers sharing weal and woe, he added.

He pointed out that China-AU relations have stood the test of changing international landscape, and bilateral cooperation has expanded in depth and breadth, playing an important leading role in carrying forward the traditional friendship between China and Africa and strengthening solidarity and cooperation in the new era.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-AU relations, and stand ready to work with President Sall and other heads of the AU member states, taking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the AU as a new starting point, to carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, fully implement the outcomes of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).”

He said Africa and China firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, and continue to increase the representation and say of developing countries in international affairs, making new contributions to the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.