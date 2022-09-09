Ministry Expresses Dismay by Statement of Int’l Commission of Human Rights Experts

Addis Ababa September 9/2022/ENA/The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed dismay by the statement of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia issued on 7 September 2022.



The Commission has no competence or proper appreciation of the conflict triggered by the TPLF in violation of the humanitarian truce, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Commission cannot arrogate to itself a mandate to pronounce on matters of threat to peace and security, the statement added.

“The Commission’s ultra vires and blatant call for action against Ethiopia by the Security Council only show the reckless behaviour of the Commission and vindicates the Government’s assertion that the resolution establishing the Commission and the works of the Commission are politically motivated,” it stated. .

The Commission has weaponized human rights for political pressure and exposed its true intentions, foreclosing all doors of cooperation with the Government.

While rejecting the statement made by the Commission, the ministry reiterated the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to continue respecting and ensuring respect for Human Rights and bringing violators to justice.