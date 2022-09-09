PM Abiy Extends Condolences over Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Addis Ababa September 9/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his condolences to the British Royal Family, the Government and people of Great Britain over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



It is to be recalled that Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died on Thursday at Balmoral aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

PM Abiy has extended his condolences today to the British Royal Family, the Government and people of Great Britain.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, I extend deepest condolences to the British Royal Family, the Government and the people of Great Britain on the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II,” the premier twitted.

The Queen died on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be “deeply felt” around the world.