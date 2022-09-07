Ambassadors, Deputy Mission Head Stress Need for Peaceful Settlement of Conflict

Addis Ababa September 7/2022 /ENA/ Ambassadors of Japan and Brazil as well as Germany Deputy Mission Head have stressed the need for a peaceful and negotiated settlement in the northern Ethiopia conflict to end of the suffering of the people.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Ito Takako said it is high time that the issue is resolved through peaceful means.

“The longer it takes to settle the issue, the longer the people suffer,” she added.

“I think it is important to settle the issue peacefully. The longer it takes to settle the issue, the longer the people suffer. It is already almost 2 years since the conflict started, and I think it is high time to settle the issue.”

According to Takako, it is up to the Ethiopian people to settle the issue together and decide the format, how to do it, and where to do it.

Ethiopia has a long history of living together, the ambassador stated, adding that and “we hope you will reach peaceful settlement.”

Brazilian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Luiz Eduardo Villarinho Pedroso said on his part that Brazil welcomes any initiative aimed at settling the issues through negotiation.

According to him, “Brazil is always in favor of negotiated solutions. That has been a motto of our diplomacy… So, we welcome any initiative that pushes in this direction of negotiations and reaching final result to have peace and stability back in Ethiopia as it deserves.”

Germany Deputy Mission Head, Heiko Nitzschke said the issue can only be resolved through peaceful process.

“I think the only ways to solve the issues are through peaceful means, and it will take all sides to ensure that not only when it comes to the north but the other conflicts in the country that peaceful ways to solve these conflicts are found. And I hope the New Year may serve as an inspiration to all Ethiopians to come together and find peaceful ways to overcome their differences.”

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia established a peace committee and declared its readiness to talks anytime, anywhere and without any precondition.

However, the terrorist TPLF clique has again unveiled its true warmonger nature by re-launching attacks for a third round.

The government has demonstrated its commitment to resolving the conflict in Tigray through peaceful means over the past several months and has taken a number of confidence-building measures, including declaring a unilateral indefinite humanitarian truce on March 24, 2022.

However, the TPLF launched offensive on August 24, 2022, re-igniting the conflict and flagrantly violating the humanitarian truce.