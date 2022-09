Addis Ababa September 7/2022 /ENA/ Tigray should no longer be a haven for terrorists and land of TPLF impunity, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It twitted: “Every inch of Ethiopia belongs to the people of Tigray, and Ethiopians own every inch of the Tigray region too. Tigray should no longer be a haven for terrorists and a land of TPLF impunity.”