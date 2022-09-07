Rally in Washington DC Denounces Unprecedented Pressure, Media Bias Campaign on Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 7/2022/ENA/ A peaceful demonstration was held in Washington, DC on 6 September to condemn the war that the terrorist TPLF has re-opened and against Unprecedented Pressure, Coordinated Biased Media Campaign on Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Ambassador to USA, Seleshi Bekele expressed his appreciation to the members of the diaspora communities who held a peaceful demonstration in Washington D.C, to raise the voice of Ethiopia.

“Big appreciation to Ethiopian Diaspora Community in Washington D.C., surrounding states and those participated from other states of US at today’s peaceful rally in D.C., against the unprecedented pressure and coordinated biased media campaign on Ethiopia,” ambassador said.

Furthermore, he encouraged all Ethiopian Diaspora residing in the US and elsewhere to continue voicing Ethiopia’s concerns, defend its territorial integrity, sovereignty, unity and expose the crimes of TPLF and inform the truth.