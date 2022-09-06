IOM, Ethiopia Discus on Bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa September 6/2022/ENA/ Newly appointed Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Ethiopia, Abibatou Wane-fall has presented today her copy of credentials to the Director of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Atnafu.

Following his welcoming remarks, the Director of Protocol Affairs briefed the IOM Representative about the current state of affairs in Ethiopia.

He called on the international community to condemn the unwarranted new wave of attacks launched by the TPLF against adjacent regions.

Demeke further reaffirmed the Ethiopian government’s commitment to the AU-led peace process.

The two sides noted that existing cooperation between Ethiopia and the IOM in repatriating and integrating migrants should be further strengthened.