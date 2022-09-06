AU Commission Chairperson Congratulates, William Ruto as President-elect of Kenya

Addis Ababa September 6/2022/ENA/ The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat warmly congratulated William Ruto upon his election as the President-elect of the Kenya following the successful conduct of General Elections on 9th August, 2022 and the unanimous judicial confirmation of the election outcome.



The Chairperson also commended the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for his strong and impactful leadership during his tenure of office.

The Chairperson further wishes to congratulate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya, and all national stakeholders, for their collective efforts and exemplary conduct in holding peaceful elections up to the final outcome of the election petition by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In this regard the Chairperson expresses deep gratitude to Enerst Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone for his leadership of the African Union Election Observer Mission, working jointly with COMESA which was led by the former Minister of Health and Social Development of Seychelles, Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd, a member of the COMESA Committee of Elders.

The Chairperson further reiterated the continued support of the African Union Commission to the Republic of Kenya in her journey to deepen the country’s democracy, constitutionalism, good governance and sustainable development.

It is to be recalled that Kenya’s elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a presidential race held on the 9th of August.

This was the first time Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as deputy president for 10 years.

The 77-year-old former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who got 48.8 percent of the vote, was running for president for the fifth time.