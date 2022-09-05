Global Ethiopian Diaspora Action Group Holds Fundraiser To Support IDPs

Addis Ababa September 5/2022 /ENA/Global Ethiopian Diaspora Action Group held a successful fundraiser to support displaced communities due to conflict and natural disaster.

During the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States, Seleshi Bekele appreciated the organizers and everyone who contributed to this noble cause.

He also urged the Diaspora to level up engagements in all fronts such as informing international community on the truth about Ethiopia, skills and technology transfer, building institutions, digital and public diplomacy.