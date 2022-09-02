Ethiopia, Saudi Fund for Development Sign MoU on Debt Service Suspension

Addis Ababa September 2/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Saudi Fund for Development have signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on debt service suspension initiative.



Minister of Finance Ahemed Shide met with Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ethiopia, Fahad Alhumaydani and delegates from the Saudi Fund for Development.

On the occasion, the memorandum of understanding on debt service suspension initiative between the Government of Ethiopia and the Saudi Fund for Development was signed.

They had also a fruitful discussion on matters related to boosting the economic cooperation between the two countries.