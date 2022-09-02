Ethiopia’s Permanent Mission to UN Condemns Tedros’ Falsehoods Against Ethiopia

Addis Ababa September 2/2022/ENA/ The Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland condemned the repeated falsehoods being spread by Dr Tedros Adhanom, the Director General of WHO against the Government of Ethiopia.



The press release issued by the mission today noted that on the 3rd of November 2020, the outlawed TPLF viciously attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian National Defence Force.

From that moment onwards, Tedros Adhanom, who was a senior leadership member of the TPLF, even now, acting as an active member of its command and control structure, unleashed a propaganda campaign against the Government of Ethiopia.

Tedros supports illegal activities committed by the TPLF. He never exposed TPLF’s destruction of schools, health centers, public institutions and infrastructures in the Amhara and Afar regions. He appears to support TPLF’s actions no matter what.

He has never referred to a single health facility destroyed by the TPLF in the Afar and Amhara Regions whereas other international organizations are assisting in rebuilding these institutions.

The group he so strongly supports reignited the conflict to destroy these same institutions, the lives, and the livelihoods of people in the neighbouring regions, the press release added.

Under the guise of humanitarian and concocted family concerns, Tedros uses WHO’s platforms to attack the Government of Ethiopia with impunity. He has effectively tarnished WHO’s reputation, neutrality, integrity and credibility, the press release pointed out.

These are grave misconducts for any staff of WHO to be this hostile against any member state, let alone the Director General, who should have set the example.

The flagrant violations of the Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct of WHO and several provisions of the Standards of Conduct for the International Civil Service must be investigated and corrective measures should be taken by the Executive Board.

According to the press release, the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia has submitted a complaint to the Executive Board to initiate an independent investigation into the misconduct of the director general where he is using his high office for personal objectives against the interests of Ethiopia.

These grave misconducts against a member state of the WHO must be stopped and corrective measures should be taken against Dr Tedros Adhanom’s misconduct without delay, it said.

Thus far, the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia has not dignified Dr Tedros’ diatribe with a response, the press release said, adding this, however, ends now: “We shall expose and challenge his callous behaviour and misconduct in every avenue possible.”