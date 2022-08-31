“Unity Day” to be Observed on Eve of Ethiopian New Year

Addis Ababa August 31/2022/ENA/ Ethiopians and Ethiopian embassies will celebrate “Unity Day” on September 10, 2022 with great splendor, the festival’s organizing committee announced.



The festival will be observed in 52 Ethiopian embassies and consulates abroad, Director General of Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dina Mufti said.

Col. Getnet Adane, Public Relations Director General at Ministry of Defense and chairman of the festival’s organizing committee made the announcement sating that the festival would be celebrated with a variety of activities.

It will be a celebration where we defend our shared Ethiopian unity from both internal and external enemies who would like to exploit our differences, he added.

According to the director general, the festival will be observed with great splendor by both individuals and institutions, and Ethiopians will be motivated to celebrate their valiant defense forces, which are the epitome of unity, and welcome the new Ethiopian year with new hope.