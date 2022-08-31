South Sudan Reaffirms its Firm Support to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 31/2022/ENA/ Defense Minister of Ethiopia, Abraham Belay, held discussions with Vice President (Chairman of the Infrastructural Cluster), Taban Deng and President Salva Kiir’s Security Affairs Advisor, Tut Gatluak, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Juba.



Following the Minister’s briefings on the current affairs of Ethiopia, the South Sudanese high officials have reaffirmed their country’s firm stance to stand by the side of Ethiopia in any situation.

The two sides have exchanged views with regard to peace and security affairs of the region and underscored on the need of cooperation among the States.

Moreover, the two sides emphasized on the importance of infrastructural connectivity between the two Countries.

Accordingly, they have agreed for the implementation of road, electric power transmission as well as oil infrastructures within short period of time, not only for the benefit of both countries, but also for the whole region and beyond.