Ethiopia Will Continue Support for Peace in South Sudan: Defense Minister Says

Addis Ababa August 31/2022 /ENA/ Defense Minister Abraham Belay reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to continue strengthening support for peace in South Sudan.

On behalf of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Minister of Defense Dr. Abraham Belay attended the South Sudanese United Army inauguration ceremony.

At the occasion, the minister expressed his delight that the forces were able to unite their armies today and create a national army while mentioning Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to bring about a lasting peace in South Sudan.

Abraham expressed his confidence that the parties who signed the peace pact in Addis Abeba in 2018 would continue to deepen their commitment and fully carry out the remaining provisions.

He added that Ethiopia will continue to step up its support.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Riek Machar in their remarks also recognized Ethiopia’s contribution to the process’ success.

At the graduation ceremony, leaders from Sudan and Uganda were joined by guests from other nations and regional and international organizations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.