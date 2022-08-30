Ending Ethiopian Year Full of Many Challenges, Successes: Gov’t Communication Service

Addis Ababa August 30/2022/ENA/ The ending Ethiopian year 2014 was a year in which the nation not only faced many challenges but also registered many successes, according to Government Communication Service.



Briefing the media today, Government Communication Service State Minister Kebede Desisa said it was a year when the terrorist TPLF, in cooperation with our historical enemies and other terrorist agents, launched a war for the second time to destabilize Ethiopia and put the country’s sovereignty in jeopardy.

In addition, the terrorist Shene and other terrorist groups which are stooges of the terrorist group TPLF accepted the mission of the nation’s historical enemies and committed crimes that history will not forget.

Innocent citizens were killed, properties destroyed, looted, and people displaced from their homes, the state minister added.

Even if the terrorist Shene has no ethnic or locality it sides with, it has committed mass killings focused on ethnicity and put Ethiopia in endless internecine conflict.

The forces of destruction have destroyed infrastructures and targeted factories with the intent of causing the country to enter into an economic crisis, Kebede elaborated.

Moreover, in the year 2014 the terrorist group Al-Shabaab tried to inflame the civil conflict by inciting religious conflict in the eastern part of the country.

“It was a year when the group made destructive efforts to make the eastern part of our country a war zone by coordinating with Shene group in order to facilitate conditions for the third round invasion of TPLF,” he noted.

On the other hand, it was also a year when some parts of the country that lacked rain were tested by drought.

In terms of economy, it was a year when the people were tested with high cost of living due to the gap between demand and supply, economic sabotages, and the Russia-Ukraine war, he pointed out.

Despite these challenges, the wicked plot of the terrorist TPLF with the country’s historical enemies to destroy the nation by undermining its unity has been reversed, Kebede underscored.

Furthermore, he underlined that it was also possible to stop the destructive activities of the Shene group and disrupt the work of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project.

The GERD was the footprint of all Ethiopians and a success story that would be strengthened, the second turbine started generating power, and the third round of water filling was successfully completed, the state minister noted.

He further stated that a lot of work has been done in the production of wheat to make the country self-sufficient in food.