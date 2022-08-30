PM Abiy Returns Home after Finishing Working Visit to Algeria

Addis Ababa August 30/2022/ENA/ After successfully completing the working visit to Algeria, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation have returned to Ethiopia.



Prime Minister Abiy and First Lady Zinash Tayachew together with a delegation had conducted a two day official working visit to Algeria.

Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said the official working visit of Prime Minister Abiy is crucial for a strong relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

“These are clear signals about the prospect for closer relationship and also productive cooperation and partnership in all areas of business,” the foreign minister stated.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Algeria, Nebiat Getachew told ENA that the leaders of Ethiopia and Algeria have agreed to bolster their economic, political and diplomacy cooperation.