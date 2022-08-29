PM Abiy’s Visit to Algeria Crucial to Strengthen Relationship, Cooperation: Algerian FM

Addis Ababa August 29/2022 /ENA/Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said the official working visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Algeria is crucial for a strong relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

Recalling that President Sahle-Work Zewde has also earlier visited Algeria, Ramtane Lamamra said Abiy’s visit has a vital role in strengthening the relationship and cooperation between the countries.

The visits of the leaders confirm strong relations and effective cooperation between Ethiopia and Algeria.

“These are clear signals about the prospect for closer relationship and also productive cooperation and partnership in all areas of business,” the foreign minister said.

According to him, Abiy’s visit to the Saidal pharmaceutical company, an important industrial facility for medicines production, indicates the countries’ focus for health of their citizens and quality of life.

“This is a clear indication that both countries want to focus on the quality of life and on the health of our countrymen and women.”

This pharmaceutical industry will play a key driving force in strengthening and developing more assertive partnership between the two countries, he added.

The foreign minister pointed out that both Ethiopia and Algeria are also deeply committed to the issue of solving African problems by Africans and believe in industrialization as key to development.

“Both countries are deeply committed to the African Union agenda for African solutions to Africa’s problems. Both countries are committed to industrialization as a key to development.”

Thus, the two leaders won the spirit of The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and will focus on finding areas to complement and supplement each other in productive activities in place and strengthening trade in the spirit of African Continental Free Trade Area.

Algeria respects the sovereign rights of countries to use their resources in a peaceful way avoiding conflict with neighbors, he said.

The Prime Minister visited Saidal pharmaceutical company and the Martyrs’ Memorial Museum in Algiers and discussed with Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on strengthening relations and enhancing economic ties.