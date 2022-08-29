Ethiopia, South Korea Sign MOU to Work Together in Water Resources

Addis Ababa August 29/2022 /ENA/Ethiopian Ministry of Water and Energy and South Korea Water Corporation have signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together in water development sector.

Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Etefa and President and CEO of Korea Water Resources Corporation, Park Jae signed the MoU.

Park Jae said on the occasion that the relations between Ethiopia and South Korea is not only depended on the diplomacy and development but also tied in blood.

He also expressed his commitment to work in partnership with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water and Energy in the sector.

Water and Energy Minister, Habtamu Etefa on his part expressed keenness to work together with Korea in the sector.

It was also indicated during the ceremony that the President and CEO of Korea Water Resources Corporation, Park Jae is expected to visit Ethiopia in the coming October, 2022.

The Ethiopian Water and Energy Minister, Habtamu Etefa is in South Korea to participate in the 2022 Environment, Social and Governance Forum being held in Seoul.