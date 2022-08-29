Ethiopian, Algerian Leaders Discuss on Ways to Enhance Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa August 29/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is on an official visit to Algeria, has held discussion with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune today.

The leaders have discussed on ways to strengthening the long-standing relations between Ethiopia and Algeria.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune have also discussed on ways to enhancing the economic ties between the two countries.

The Prime Minister has visited Saidal pharmaceutical company in the capital city today prior to meeting with the Algerian President.

Saidal pharmaceutical company produces 200 medicine types.

Saidal will send medicines to Ethiopia soon.

Prime Minister Abiy has also laid a wreath at the commemorative stele of the Martyr’s Memorial in Algiers, and observed a minute of silence in tribute to the martyrs of the glorious National Liberation War.