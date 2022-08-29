Prime Minister Abiy Visits Saidal pharmaceutical in Algiers

August 29/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is in Algeria for an official working visit, has visited Saidal pharmaceutical company in Algiers today.



Established 40 years ago, Saidal is Algeria’s largest and among Africa’s biggest pharmaceutical company that produces 200 drug types.

During the visit, the leadership of Saidal told Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that the company is working with a plan to connect Africa through medicine.

Saidal pharmaceutical company will start exporting medicines to Ethiopia soon, it was indicated.

The prime minister has visited the Martyrs’ Memorial Museum in Algieris and laid a wreath.

Abiy arrived in Algeria for an official visit on Sunday.