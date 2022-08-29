PM Abiy Lays Wreath at Martyr’s Memorial in Algiers

Addis Ababa Agust 29/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed laid a wreath at the commemorative stele of the Martyr’s Memorial in Algiers, and observed a minute of silence in tribute to the martyrs of the glorious National Liberation War.

Prime Minister Abiy is in Algeria for a working visit.

As part of his visit to the country, the Premier laid a wreath at the commemorative stele of the Martyr’s Memorial.

The Martyrs Memorial is an iconic concrete monument commemorating the Algerian war for independence.

The monument was opened in 1982 on the 20th anniversary of Algeria’s independence.

It is fashioned in the shape of three standing palm leaves which shelter the “Eternal Flame” beneath.

At the edge of each palm leaf stands a statue of a soldier, each representing a stage of Algeria’s struggle.

During his visit, the Premier is expected to discuss with high ranking Algerian government officials including President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.