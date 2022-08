Addis Ababa August 29/2022 /ENA/Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew together with a delegation arrive in the North African city of Algiers for a working visit.

Up on arrival in Algiers, PM Abiy and his delegation was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of Algeria, Ayman Ben Abdel Rahman.

During his visit, the premier is expected to discuss with high ranking Algerian government officials including President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.