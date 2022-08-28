Defense Forces Take Position To Avoid Mass Causalities in Kobo: GCS

Addis Ababa August 27/2022/ENA/ In order to avoid mass casualties within the city in exchange of fire, the defense forces have been forced to leave Kobo city and take defense positions on the outskirts, Government Communication Service said.



It is to be recalled that earlier today Government Communication Service said that following the outdated human wave warfare strategy, TPLF has continued its large-scale attacks on civilians, sending youth in large numbers to bordering communities, Amhara and Afar regions.

In a statement Government Communication Service issued tonight said that through embedding its operatives within Kobo city, the terrorist group is creating a situation that endangers the safety of the people by bringing a battle into the city center.

And to avoid mass casualties within the city in exchange of fire, the defense forces have been forced to leave Kobo city and take defense positions on the outskirts, it said.

It also said that TPLF is attacking the city in many directions using its usual human wave strategy.

“If the terrorist clique, TPLF, does not refrain from utilizing its youth in human wave strategy to further its attacks, the National Defense Force will be forced to fulfill its legal, moral and historical duty,” the statement said.