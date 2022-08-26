Terrorist TPLF Continues Attacks

Addis Ababa August 26/2022/ENA/ Although the Government of Ethiopia has kept the door open for peace until now, the terrorist TPLF clique has continued its attacks, Government Communication Service said.

While the readiness of the federal government to talk unconditionally is preserved, it will take action targeting the military forces that are the source of the anti-peace sentiment of the TPLF, the press release of the service stated..

Therefore “we call upon our people living in Tigray Region to stay away from the areas where the TPLF military equipment and training facilities are located,” it warned.