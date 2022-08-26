Gov’t Exerted Every Effort to Bring About Peaceful Resolution to Crisis in the North: MoFA

Addis Ababa August 26/2022 /ENA/The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the government of Ethiopia exerted every effort to bring about a peaceful resolution to the crisis in the north.

The ministry twitted today that to make peace, however, is never too late. The TPLF should abandon its ingrained belief that guns will solve all problems and stop making excuses to hold peace talks.

It is to be recalled that the Government Communication Service disclosed on Wednesday that the terrorist TPLF launched offensives to trigger another round of devastating war.

Ignoring all of the peace alternatives presented by the government, the terrorist TPLF launched attacks on east fronts in Bisober, Zobel, and Tekulesh, it was learned.

Recognizing that all of Ethiopia’s problems can only be solved peacefully, the federal government has been insisting that peace is always the best solution.