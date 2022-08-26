USAID Condemns in Strongest Terms TPLF’s Theft of Fuel from WFP’s Work in Tigray

Addis Ababa August 26/2022 /ENA/ USAID Administrator Samantha Power strongly condemned the TPLF’s theft of over 150,000 gallons of fuel from WFP’s work in Tigray.

TPLF’s theft of over 150,000 gallons of fuel from World Food Programme (WFP) is harassment of aid workers

USAID Administrator also called on the TPLF to return the fuel and respect humanitarian operations

“USAID strongly condemns the TPLF’s theft of over 150,000 gallons of fuel for WFP’s work, and its harassment of aid workers. Impeding efforts to help feed Ethiopian civilians is deeply cruel, and we call on the TPLF to return the fuel and respect humanitarian operations.”