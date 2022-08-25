Ethio-Djibouti Railway Launches Shipment of Vehicles Services

Addis Ababa August 25/2022/ENA/ Ethio-Djibouti Railway (EDR) Share Company announced the successful arrival of the first Shipment of vehicles by Ethio-Djibouti Railway Share Company.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Ethio-Djibouti Railway Share Company CEO Abdi Zenebe said that the service is preferable in terms of speed, price, and safety of cars among others.

According to him, it would take days to transport vehicles from Djibouti to Addis Ababa by truck, however, the availability of train would take only less than a day.

Using train to transport cargo has also a reduction of transport cost by 50 – 70 percent, he added.

In its shipment today, the Ethio-Djibouti Railway Share Company has a capacity of transporting 240 vehicles with single trip.

The Ethio-Djibouti railway transport, which is managed by the governments of Ethiopia and Djibouti, has a significant contribution in strengthening political, economic and people-to-people relations between the two countries it was learned.

Ethio-Djibouti train transport has been providing shipment for fertilizer, edible oil and other freight services, he added.