Russian Ambassador Denounces TPLF’s Act of Stealing Fuel from WFP Warehouse

Addis Ababa August 25/2022/ENA/ The theft of 12 tankers with 570,000 liters of fuel by TPLF from the World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in Tigray regional capital Mekelle is unacceptable, Russia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Terekhin said the storages were to address the dire situation of the people.

“These storages of food stuff and fuel are supposed to be used to help humanitarian assistance for the peaceful population of Tigray, which is suffering from different man-made and natural calamities,” he noted.

And now these items are gone, the ambassador stated, adding that “this is really an unacceptable action.”

“What is even worse is that I am sure that after certain time those people who have robbed the storages will shout about the problems and sufferings of the common people of Tigray region. But who is to be blamed?”

Commenting about the reaction of the international community, Ambassador Terekhin said “I cannot imagine anybody in his senses in the international community supports such deeds … Of course, I understand that certain sides will try to refrain from condemning, but truth will always come to the surface and everybody will understand what has really happened and what is happening.”