IGAD Calls on Warring Parties in Northern Ethiopia to Cease Hostilities

Addis Ababa August 25/2022/ENA/ The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called on warring parties in northern Ethiopia to adhere to an immediate cessation of hostilities.



According to a press release of the authority, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu is profoundly concerned at reports of hostilities on the border of Tigray region of Ethiopia and called for immediate ceasefire and for the parties to dialogue.

He also called on all sides involved to immediately refrain from hostilities and escalation and recommit to dialogue to find sustainable peace in the best interest of the people of Ethiopia and the entire region.

It is to be recalled that the Government Communication Service disclosed on Wednesday that the terrorist TPLF launched offensives to trigger another round of devastating war.

Ignoring all the peace alternatives presented by the government, the terrorist TPLF attacked government forces in Bisober, Zobel, and Tekulesh, it was learned.

Recognizing that all of Ethiopia’s problems can only be solved peacefully, the federal government has been insisting that peace is always the best solution.