AU Deeply Concerned at Renewed Military Confrontation in Ethiopia, Urges Deescalation

Addis Ababa August 25/2022 /ENA/The Chairperson of African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat deeply concerned at reports of renewed military confrontation in Ethiopia and urges deescalation.



The press release issued by the commission said the Chairperson strongly calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges the parties to resume talks to seek a peaceful solution.

The Commission is following with deep concern the reports of renewed military confrontation in Ethiopia.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s continued commitment to work with the parties in support of a consensual political process in the interest of the country, it was indicated.

To this end, the Chairperson calls on the parties to engage with the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

It is to be recalled that the federal government has frequently called for peace talks, but TPLF has been preparing for war for several months, culminating in its renewed attack yesterday.

The federal government has made several attempts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Tigray Region by declaring unilateral humanitarian truce, lifting of state of emergency, halting the advance of its troops to the regional capital Mekelle, releasing detainees suspected of being affiliated with the TPLF, and taking other confidence building measures.

While the government has been exploring all options to consolidate the humanitarian truce, the TPLF was actively working for the demise of the truce. TPLF is clearly rejecting the bold peace overtures of the government.