Morocco’s OCP Africa Donates 50,000 MT Fertilizer to Wheat Dev’t Program in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 24/2022 /ENA/ Morocco’s OCP Group Africa has donated 50,000 metric tons of fertilizer for Ethiopia’s summer irrigated wheat development program.

Morocco’s OCP Africa CEO, Mohammed Anwar Jamali noted on the occasion that the support will help Ethiopia in its efforts to become self-sufficient in wheat production.

The CEO further pointed out that the wheat development initiative started by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is intended to extricate the country from poverty and this should be supported.

Agriculture Minister, Umer Hussien said the support will enhance Ethiopia’s irrigated wheat development.

The donation is special as it is given at this critical time when the price of fertilizer has increased much and it is difficult to get fertilizer, the minister noted, adding that the assistance will help to further strengthen cooperation and unity among Africans as it is support by Africans to Africans.

Agriculture State Minister, Sophia Kassa said on her part that there is a plan to cultivate one million hectares of wheat during the summer.

The fertilizer donated will be used to enrich 500,000 hectares of land, it was learned.