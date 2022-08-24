Peace Talks Committee Calls on International Committee to Condemn Belligerent TPLF

Addis Ababa August 24/2022 /ENA/ The international community should condemn the obvious belligerence of the TPLF as the consequences of TPLF’s recklessness will be devastating for peace and security in the entire Horn of Africa, a statement by the Peace Talks Main Committee said.

The TPLF has been making all sorts of accusations over the last couple of years and ceaselessly spewed hostile propaganda.

* * *

Full text of the statement by the Federal Government of Ethiopia Peace Talks Main Committee

TPLF’s Belligerence Must Be Condemned!

On 17 August 2022, the Peace Committee of the Government of Ethiopia unveiled its proposal for peace which includes plans for a ceasefire and restoration of services to the region. On the second day, 18 August 2022, the TPLF declared the humanitarian truce to be dead. It came up with all sorts of lies and fabrications to destroy the relative peace that has prevailed in the past few months as a result of the humanitarian truce declared by the Government.

The contrast between the two sides could not be starker. When one side is outlining a road map for peace the other side is declaring war. When the Government is exploring all options to consolidate the humanitarian truce, the TPLF is actively working for the demise of the truce. TPLF is clearly rejecting the bold peace overtures of the Government. Even before the onset of the conflict two years ago, many have pleaded with the TPLF to resolve its differences with the Government peacefully. It dismissed the advice and appeals of elders, mothers, religious leaders and some partners. It attacked the northern command and ignited the conflict. TPLF is showing an obvious lack of commitment to peace. It is once again forcefully conscripting the youth in the region and beating its war drums.

The Government does not want to dignify TPLF’s endless falsehoods with a response. The TPLF has been making all sorts of accusations over the last couple of years. It has ceaselessly spewed hostile propaganda. It has been mobilizing the population in the Tigray region with threats to all those opposed to forced conscription. Draconian punishments and denial of access to humanitarian aid are used as weapons to mobilize the population for war.

TPLF must respect the humanitarian truce. It is critical for humanitarian aid to be delivered in a secure environment. The consequences of TPLF’s recklessness will be devastating for peace and security in the entire horn of Africa. TPLF must desist from such extreme belligerent behaviour. It has to stop hostile rhetoric and commit to peace talks under the auspices of the African Union without preconditions. The international community should also condemn the obvious belligerence of the TPLF, lest it becomes complicit in the unconscionable march of the TPLF to a third round of conflict. All those who profess to be committed to the stability of the region and humanitarian ideals should exert pressure on the TPLF to renounce violence and endorse peace. Failing to condemn the TPLF’s bellicose behaviour is tantamount to enabling it to launch another round of aggression and bloodbath.