DPM & FM Calls for Efforts to Promote Ashendiye Cultural Event Worldwide

Addis Ababa August 23/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen stressed the need for the cultural values of Ashendiye to internationally promoted as it has significant contribution to the development of tourism in the country.



Ashendiye traditional festival has been colorfully celebrated in Lasta Lalibela today in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Demeke along with other federal and regional officials as well as residents of the town.

Speaking at the celebration in Lalibela today, Demeke said that the cultural values of Ashendiye need to be promoted internationally as it has significant contribution to the development of tourism in the country.

Ashendiye is celebrated every year in August by young women and girls in the northern part of Ethiopia.

The festival depicts cultural values that empowers, inspires and provides freedom to women and girls.

The festival is mostly celebrated in Amhara and Tigray regions in various ways including with traditional dancing and singing.

In this regard, the government is committed to develop the infrastructures around tourism destinations in the country and all stakeholders need to be supportive for the efforts.

Moreover, the cultural values of Ashendiye along with the historical rock-hewn churches of Lalibela are of crucial significance to attract more tourists and develop destination in connection with the festival and cultural heritages of Lalibela.

Amhara regional state President Yilkal Kefale on his part said that Ashendye festival symbolizes the freedom for women and girls, noting that it is the cultural asset of all Ethiopian people.

Hence, all Ethiopians must exert efforts to promote this cultural event worldwide; adding that “we need to exploit the tourism potentials and economic benefits of the culture.”

Yilkal further pointed out that the people and stake holders need to be collaborative in the effort to promote the culture and develop tourism destinations.