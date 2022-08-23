Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise Transports 7.2 miln Tons of Dry Cargo

Addis Ababa August 23/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise (ESLSE) has transported 7.2 million tons of dry cargo despite all the challenges in the concluded fiscal year which ended on June.



In his media briefing today, CEO of the enterprise, Roba Megersa said the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war among others have been interrupted the industry at the international level during the stated period.

He mentioned about the unprecedented trade distortion created due to several factors including congestion of ports, shortages of containers and hiking of cargo prices.

The international trade distortion has affected the transportation of soil fertilizer, petroleum, wheat, maize among others cargos, according to the CEO.

Despite all the challenges encountered during the concluded fiscal year, Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise has provided 7.2 million tons of dry cargo services to several customers.

Roba said the enterprise achieved 92 percent of its plan despite the adverse impacts of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation at the international level among other issues including security that hit the industry at the global level.

The enterprise has also secured 51.4 billion Birr from the services it rendered during the stated period, it was indicated.

It was also revealed that the enterprise was able to provide the cargo services by sea, transporting cargo between foreign ports, transporting containers and vehicles to the country by multimodal, transferring goods by unimodal and handling containers and vehicles at domestic ports.

The plan of the Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise (ESLSE) for the concluded fiscal year was to transport over 10 million tons of shipment and cargo.