S. Sudan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Stresses Need to Promote Ethiopia’s Green Legacy

Addis Ababa August 21/2022 /ENA/The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, Deng Dau Deng stressed the need to promote Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative.

Ethiopia-South Sudan Green Legacy Initiative, under the theme “Ethiopia-South Sudan Green Legacy 2022”, was held in Bilnyang County, which is in the vicinity of Juba, the Republic of South Sudan.

Ethiopian diplomats in South Sudan, Ambassador Birhanu Kebede, Chief of Staff of R-JMEC, Lt. Gen. Asrat Denero, Chairperson of CTSAMVM, Dr. Mesfin Loha, Country Director World Vision International in South Sudan have participated in the event.

Ethiopian Community members, members of Ethiopian Peace-keeping Forces, Ethiopians working in various international NGOs, as well as a number of South Sudanese have joined the seedling plantation program.

During the tree planting event, Ethiopian Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi stated in his speech, “The Green Legacy Project is one of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s major initiatives. It aims to reduce land degradation while also promoting eco-tourism and combating climate change.”

He also said that Ethiopian civil servants, young and old, including children, are enthusiastically participating in Ethiopia’s Green Legacy campaign through dedicated public mobilization.

“Ethiopia is steadfast in cooperating with South Sudan towards the Campaign of Green Legacy in the consideration of environmentally friendly species, as well as sharing best practices in such public mobilizations and mega-project executions, as a result of the historical and intertwined deep relationship between the peoples of both countries,” ambassador Nebil added.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, Deng Dau Deng thanked the Ethiopian Community and members of the peacekeeping force for their participation in the tree planting program.

He stated that the planting ceremony will help to strengthen the existing historical ties between the peoples of the two countries, he added.

The Deputy Minister expressed his country’s interest in sharing Ethiopian experiences, emphasizing the importance of promoting the Ethiopian Green Legacy initiative.

Ethiopia has planted 25 billion tree seedlings over the past four years surpassing the target 20 billion.

