Ethiopia, Uganda Call for Expedited Ratification of Nile River Cooperative Framework Agreement

Addis Ababa August 20/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Uganda have called on Nile Basin countries to expedite the ratification of Nile River Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA).



A one-day ministerial meeting of the Nile Basin countries was held in Dar es Saalam, Tanzania.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopian Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa and Uganda’s Minister of Water and Environment Sam Cheptoris, made a call to the initiative’s members to expedite the ratification of the CFA

Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda have ratified CFA, a framework which appreciates accommodating the rational interests of all riparian countries of the Nile Basin.

The NBI is a regional intergovernmental partnership of ten countries: Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan, South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, DRC, and Egypt.