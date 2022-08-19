Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Benelux Countries Briefs EEAS Horn Head on Current Situation

Addis Ababa August 19/2022 /ENA/ Ambassador of Ethiopia to the Benelux countries and the EU institutions, Hirut Zemene has briefed Jean-marc Pisani, Head of Horn of Africa Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS), on the the current situation in Ethiopia.

During the meeting, the ambassador briefed the head about the current situation in the country, particularly the government’s commitment to end the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia as well as the steps being taken to address human rights violations that occurred in the context of the conflict.

She also explained about Ethiopia’s continued commitment to complete the GERD project based on international principles that harness regional economic cooperation.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hirut finally called for steady engagement between Ethiopia and the European Union in order to revitalize the existing strategic partnership.

The Benelux countries located in Europe are Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.