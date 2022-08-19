34th Eastern Nile Council of Ministers Meeting Underway in Dar Es Salam

Addis Ababa August 19/2022/ENA/ The 34th Eastern Nile Council of Ministers Meeting (ENCOM) is being conducted in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.



Addressing the participants, Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Iteffa, stated that the Eastern Nile Technical Regional Office (ENTRO) managed to deliver investment programs across member countries ranging from capacity building packages to regional Science – policy dialogue forums despite challenges encountered.

He further pointed out the need to give priority for Nile cooperation and commitment from member countries to its realization.

ENTRO, which is headquartered in Addis Ababa is the technical arm of ENSAP ( Eastern Nile Subsidiary Action Program), a joint program established among Eastern Nile countries ( Ethiopia, Egypt , Republic of Sudan, and South Sudan).