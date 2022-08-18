MoU Signed to Raise Fund for Reconstruction of War Destroyed Infrastructures

Addis Ababa August 18/2022/ENA/ A memorandum of understanding (MoU) that enables to raise fund for reconstruction of infrastructures destroyed during the conflict in northern Ethiopia was signed today.

Ethiopian Diaspora Service Director-General Mohammed Idris, Education Minister Professor Birhanu Nega, and Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse signed the MoU.

The MoU aims to raise fund from the Ethiopian Diaspora with the view to rebuilding destroyed education and health institutions, it was learned.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Idris said the diaspora community has been contributing to national projects, humanitarian aid, and other assistances in various ways.

According to him, over 1.2 billion Birr worth material and cash was collected in the concluded Ethiopian budget year to support victims who were in need of support.

Education Minister Professor Birhanu Nega said efforts have been made to rebuild destroyed schools in the conflict.

The minister stated that fund will be raised not only from the diaspora but also from the local community as well.

Some 4,200 schools were destroyed during the conflict, Professor Birhanu noted, adding that about 200 schools will be rebuilt this Ethiopian fiscal year.

Health Minister, Dr. Lia Tadesse said that health institutions were among the damaged infrastructures during the conflict and the communities have suffered a lot due to lack of health institutions.

She revealed that about 600 million Birr worth fund was collected in cash and kind to rebuild the damaged health institutions.