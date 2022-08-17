GERD Pivotal to Make Country Manufacturing Hub: Indonesian Ambassador

Addis Ababa August 17/2022 /ENA/ The steadfast completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is pivotal to realize Ethiopia’s aspiration of becoming a manufacturing hub, Indonesian Ambassador to Ethiopia Al Busyra Basnur said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the ambassador said that GERD has multifaceted importance for Ethiopia.

“I believe that the GERD is very important for not only Ethiopia but also for neighboring countries,” he added.

“Talking about the GERD, it will generate 6,000 MW. This puts Ethiopia as a great country, rich of energy and the powerhouse of electricity. With that electricity people in Ethiopia and people in neighboring countries will easily develop and increase their economy by creating home industries,” Ambassador Basnur stated.

Many Indonesians viewed Ethiopia as a poor and starving country. But “I always mention to Indonesian friends, especially to the business community: Look, Ethiopia is now totally different as compared with what Ethiopia looked like in 1984.”

Moreover, Ethiopia and Ethiopians as well as its neighbors develop their economy, prosper and improve the livelihood of each and every one, he noted.

Similarly, India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Robert Shetkintong said Indian business people are aware of Ethiopia’s aspiration of becoming the manufacturing hub and are heavily investing in various economic areas.

“Concerning the GERD, India’s position has been very clear that the three countries, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt, have to sit together and ensure that there is an African solution for African problem.”

It is to be recalled that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen pointed out that “despite every kind of human-made pressure, the filling of the GERD reservoir ha become a reality standing as a testament of the spirit of unity and cooperation among Ethiopians.”

Ethiopia recently announced the successful completion of the third phase filling of the GERD and its second turbine power generation last week.

During the event, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored that “negotiations and genuine discussion over the GERD will bear fruitful results than any other alternative.”