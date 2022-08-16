Japanese Universities Agree to Expand 13 Technologies on Sustainable Land Mgmt in Amhara Region

Addis Ababa August 16/2022/ENA/ Two Japanese Universities have reached agreement to expand 13 technologies that have been proven to be effective on sustainable land management in Amhara Regional State.

The technologies were invented in a research conducted over the past five years with a budget of 3 million USD by Bahir Dar University in collaboration with the Japanese Tottori and Shimane Universities.

The Universities agreed to exert efforts to scale up and implement the technological solutions across Amhara Region.

Speaking at the occasion, Head of the Regional Agriculture Bureau, Dr. Almaz Gizew said region’s ecosystem is vulnerable to soil erosion.

The research works conducted by the three Universities have brought about a change in integrating soil and water treatment, land fertility, productivity and the benefit of the society, the head said.

President of Bahir Dar University, Dr. Frew Tegegne, pointed out that the research works that Bahir Dar University has been conducting in collaboration with Japanese universities is unique.

The university will play its part in the effort to benefit the society in a sustainable manner by expanding the research findings to all areas of the region, he added.

A researcher at Japan’s Tottori University and coordinator of the project, Professor Niguse Haregewein, explained that the aim of the research is to reduce soil and water pollution, increase soil fertility, enhance productivity and ensure the sustainable benefit of the local community.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Ethiopia Director, Dr. Katsuki Morihara, on his part said his organization has done its part by providing financial support for the project to reach this level.

Since the technologies have been proven effective in trial implementation, they will support the efforts to scale up the technologies in the future, the Director said.