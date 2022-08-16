Ethiopian Cultural Promotion Event Held in Machida, Japan

Addis Ababa August 16/2022/ ENA/An Ethiopian cultural promotion and appreciation event was held in Machida, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.



The event was hosted by Frehiwot Birhane, an Ethiopian entrepreneur in Japan, and Naoyuki Tomoi, an Ethiopian product importer and member of the Ethiopian Association of Japan.

Ethiopian food and drinks, including famous Ethiopian coffee, were served at the event, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was attended by former Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Daisuke Matsunaga, former Member of the House of Representatives of Japan, Fukuyo Nakamuri, former Chairman of the Ethiopian Association of Japan, Eiji Abe, some Ethiopian residents of Japan, and Friends of Ethiopia.

On the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador to Japane, Tefera Derbew commended the organizers, congratulated the participants on the successful third round of filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and briefed them on the GERD electrification and its regional integration role.

He thanked all who contributed materially and morally to the completion of the third filling and the start of operation of the second turbine.