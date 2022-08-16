PM Abiy Ahmed Congratulates President Elect William Ruto of Kenya

Addis Ababa August 16/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated President Elect William Ruto on his election victory to be Kenya’s new president.



Deputy President William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election on Monday.

Prime Minister Abiy extended a congratulatory message to Ruto on his election as the new president of Kenya.

The premier has also pledged to working with the new president on common bilateral and regional issues.

“My congratulations William Ruto, on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests.” PM Abiy posted on his social media.

On Monday Kenya’s elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a presidential race .

This was the first time Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as deputy president for 10 years.

The 77-year-old former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who got 48.8 percent of the vote, was running for president for the fifth time.